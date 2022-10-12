Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 Announces Record Number of NASA Patent Licenses

Patent License Agreements Allow Increase Speed to Market for Commercializing Technology

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a premier provider of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, officially confirmed today that it now holds the most active NASA patent license agreements by any private company, procured through NASA's Technology Transfer Program. NASA's goal is to ensure that innovations developed for exploration and discovery are broadly available to the public, maximizing the benefit to the nation.

GenH2 is the leading Hydrogen Infrastructure Company with decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing technology solutions necessary for the Hydrogen Economy. Leveraging years of collaboration with the top hydrogen experts, the company focuses on the commercialization of CO2 free Hydrogen generation, liquid hydrogen storage, and dispensing. (PRNewsfoto/GenH2) (PRNewswire)

GenH2 currently holds a record twenty NASA license agreements, specifically from the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), `the John H. Glenn Research Center (GRC) and the Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC). GenH2 also has a record number of patents licensed by private companies at two of those centers, KSC and GRC. The diverse and noteworthy portfolio list of NASA technologies licensed includes focus areas in cryogenic testing, simulation instrumentation and feedthrough systems; cryogenic solid storage, nozzle and valve technologies; advanced thermal insulation management systems; hydrogen and carbon dioxide monitoring technologies, leak detection systems; and solar and renewable energy technologies that is enabling to the hydrogen full-cycle value chain.

"The benefit of NASA license agreements is that they allow us to deploy proven technology to our hydrogen solutions that give us a pathway to commercializing our technology as well as reduce the time to market," said Cody Bateman, Founder and CEO of GenH2. "Even though our company is only two years old, we've already accrued a historical amount of intellectual property through these license agreements."

GenH2 has already commercialized two of its NASA patent license agreements. The company is the first and only company currently manufacturing and distributing a new Macroflash test instrument under its technology transfer license from NASA KSC. The compact instrument measures the thermal conductivity of materials or complex composites at below-ambient temperatures or subjected to a large temperature difference. The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (South Dakota Mines), a science and engineering university in Rapid City, South Dakota, is the first to receive the commercialized version of the Macroflash. GenH2 has also successfully commercialized its NASA LCX license agreement which supports the commercial application of a layered composite insulation system for nonvacuum applications and extreme environmental exposure conditions. This type of valuable cryogenic heat management system will help provide infrastructure and practical solutions as GenH2 continues the management and control of heat in hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and transfer in meeting the needs required to ensure the hydrogen economy thrives.

GenH2 innovative, technology-driven vision and mission approach include bringing together these multiple NASA-developed technologies while also developing its own new and game-changing intellectual property. The company already has outstanding inherent inventorship leadership through key members of the GenH2 leadership team, Chief Architect James Fesmire, and Senior Technical Advisor Dr. Martha Williams, who are NASA retirees and two NASA Hall of Fame Inductees.

In addition to being a NASA Hall of Fame Inventor, James Fesmire also founded the NASA Cryogenics Lab. Advanced cryogenic technologies are essential to the creation and storage of liquid hydrogen. "GenH2 is distinguishable in its diversity of technology focus areas patents licenses that will enable the hydrogen full-cycle value chain," said Fesmire. "The NASA Technology Transfer Program aligns with GenH2's mission to provide Hydrogen Liquid-Based Servicing solutions as a core business to continually advance a clean energy future and meet evolving electric energy demands," said Williams. "We are bringing together multiple NASA-developed technologies to achieve our objectives."

GenH2 was recently invited to participate in Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Annual Space Week, recognizing the company's leadership in safety-focused hydrogen technology and the mark it is making in Brevard County where both organizations are located. GenH2 was also invited to participate in the upcoming World Hydrogen Conference, to demonstrate how it is setting the standard for liquid hydrogen as the solution for a clean energy environment and to showcase how it is purposing NASA technologies to increase speed-to-market.

For more information, please visit www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of liquid or gaseous hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

CONTACT:

Melissa Perlman

561-310-9921

genh2@blueivy.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenH2