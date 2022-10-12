Chester's Chicken Launches Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl and Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich Nationwide

Award-winning fan-favorite side gets entrée upgrade for a limited time this fall and winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chester's Chicken, the fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,100 locations across the U.S., is giving its most popular side the entrée treatment: introducing the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl and the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich. The two new entrées are a spicy, bold twist on the classic comfort food and are available for a limited time, now through Jan. 17, 2023, at participating Chester's locations.

Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich from Chester’s Chicken, featuring Chester’s signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a generous scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese, and served on a brioche bun. Available now through Jan. 17, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese is Chester's take on the loaded bowl trend; it's made with two servings of mac & cheese, topped with six chicken bites tossed in Chester's special buffalo sauce. Guests can also get their fill with the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich, a massive sandwich weighing in around 14.5 ounces, featuring Chester's signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a generous scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese, and served on a brioche bun.

"We introduced our new mac & cheese recipe last fall, and it has quickly become our best-selling side," said Scott Richard, director of culinary innovation, Chester's Chicken. "As mac & cheese continues to trend as a favorite across quick-service restaurants throughout the country, we're giving our guests a taste of something special – combining our famous fried chicken and buffalo sauce with our award-winning mac & cheese into two delicious, indulgent entrée offerings."

Since launching last November, mac & cheese servings are up nearly 40% across all Chester's locations. Chester's mac & cheese was recently named the best side dish by Convenience Store News for its annual "Best New Products Awards," which recognizes the most innovative, high-quality products in the convenience channel. It also took a top spot in the foodservice category in CStore Decisions' annual "Hot New Products Contest," which awards the products set for success at c-stores.

The Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese innovation follows the popular Honey Stung Chicken limited summertime offering, which also recently won the top award in Convenience Store Products' annual "Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest," for the foodservice entrée category.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl from Chester’s Chicken, made with two servings of mac & cheese, topped with six chicken bites tossed in Chester’s special buffalo sauce. Available now through Jan. 17, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Chester's Chicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chester’s Chicken) (PRNewswire)

