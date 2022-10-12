ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $140K in Grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the recipients of $140,000 in grants. The Foundation announced the recipients of this year's second round of biannual grants during ALTA ONE, ALTA's largest annual event.

"My favorite season is officially grant season," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. "The impact that the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation grants have on these charitable organizations is immense. We are excited to see how this round of grants helps local communities across the country develop and grow."

Twenty-six $5,000 grants were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members, including Support the Enlisted Project in San Diego, the location of this year's ALTA ONE. The grants were awarded to: Assistance League of Omaha, Omaha, Neb.; Autism Acts of Kindness, Hollywood, Fla.; Birthday Wishes, Hicksville, N.Y.; The Community Project Inc., Lawrenceburg, Ind.; CONVERGENCE Memphis, Memphis, Tenn.; Feeding the Valley Inc., Columbus, Ga.; Food for Thought Outreach, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; The Georgia Heirs Property Law Center Inc., Atlanta, Ga.; Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Duquesne, Pa.; Helping Hands, Canyon Lake, Calif.; HomeAid National Capital Region, Chantilly, Va.; Homes for Hearts, Memphis, Tenn.; Human Development Commission, Caro, Mich.; JD Breast Cancer Foundation, Cleveland; Light of Hope, Claremore, Okla.; Matt's Place Foundation Inc., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, St. Paul, Minn.; Operation 300, Port Salerno, Fla.; OPERATION TROOP APPRECIATION; McKeesport, Pa.; Rejuvenating Women, Omaha, Neb.; Support Our Students, Cheyenne, Wyo.; Trailhead Community, Littleton, Colo.; Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Boise, Idaho; Workforce Now Foundation of the York Builders Association, York, Pa.; and Yellow Roof Foundation, Concord, Calif.

The Foundation also awarded a $10,000 emergency grant last week to the Collier Comes Together Hurricane Recovery Fund created by the Collier Community Foundation in Naples, Fla., following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

"This year, ALTA members came together to support a huge goal: to help the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation raise $1 million," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "I am pleased to announce that this fall, we met that goal; since its inception in October 2020, ALTA members have gone above and beyond to support the Foundation. To date, we have given away more than $550,000 in grants to 97 community nonprofits in 36 states—plus Washington D.C.—across the country. We are grateful that, because of our members, the Foundation is able to continue its meaningful work and make an impact in so many communities."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they support financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March 2021.

