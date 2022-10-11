Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality, Further Inspiring Sustainable Travel

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea Group (01585:HK), a leading player in the electric scooter industry, was recently recognized by the China Brand Influence Development Forum for its role in promoting carbon neutrality. The company received the 2022 "Carbon Neutral Model Enterprise" award and was listed in the 2022 "Top Ten Green Brands with Outstanding Contribution to Carbon Neutrality," marking Yadea as one of the country's premier sustainable brands.

The forum is jointly sponsored by a number of leading institutions including the China Central Television (CCTV) and is regarded as one of the country's most prestigious awards in the field.

For the 2022 awards, the forum unanimously recognized Yadea's outstanding performance in sustainability, awarding the brand with the two most coveted carbon-neutral awards. In recent years, Yadea has risen to become an industry leader in the advocation of innovative carbon-neutral business models and technology-driven green travel both home and abroad under the slogan "Electrify your life."

Regarding the award, Executive President of Yadea Technology Group, Wang Jiazhong said, "We believe the purpose of corporate innovation is to listen and respond to consumers' needs. At Yadea, we understand the importance of focusing on the needs of our users and supporting their values. Environmental protection, low-carbon travel solutions, and other new green technologies are important to our users and also an important part of the future we are trying to build together."

Yadea has consistently been recognized for its commitment to developing advanced products and cutting-edge technologies to support green travel. Yadea's Guanneng E8 won the electric vehicle industry's first Products Carbon Footprint (PCF) label, and again, the brand was recognized by the China Electronic Energy-Saving Technology Association (CEESTA) this April, earning Yadea the first Product Carbon Labelling certificate in the industry.

Yadea currently operates two CNAS national-grade enterprise laboratories and a national-grade industrial design center. The company boasts a reputation for consistently producing technological breakthroughs with an accumulated 1,350 national patents. Included in these is Yadea's self-developed Guanneng 3 long-range, and long-lasting battery capable of more than 1,000 cycles with 30% greater capacity than Yadea's conventional lead-acid batteries, and low-temperature protection. Yadea is also renowned for the TTFAR carbon fiber lithium battery which utilizes carbon nanofiber material to improve energy density for more efficient conduction and a super large capacity.

Yadea is working to provide its more than 60 million customers worldwide with a more environmentally friendly travel experience. The company is also investing in the advancement of its core electric technology and promoting the concept of environmentally friendly travel. In the future, Yadea will be at the forefront of industry efforts to safeguard the planet and our environment by proactively pursuing the mission of sustainable travel.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

About the China Brand Influence Development Forum

A jointly sponsored forum by the CCTV "Discovery Brand" program, China International Brand Strategy Research Center and University of International Business and Economics, the "China Enterprise News" program and more. The forum aims to create a focus on brand influence in society, to enhance brand competitiveness, and provide a platform for expanding corporate market share.

