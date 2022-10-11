Qnergy is Proud to Offset the Emissions of All the Cars in Ogden, Utah!

Qnergy has reached the milestone of abating more than 200,000 tons of CO2 equivalents (tCO2e) in 2022, on track to achieve the equivalent of taking 65,000 cars 'off-the-road'.

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a proven methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced an important methane mitigation milestone.

Qnergy's Stirling powered solutions abate 200,000 annual tCO2e to date

Qnergy has now shipped over 1000 of its Power generators to more than 100 leading energy companies to assist them in their drive to build a near net zero emissions energy industry. Qnergy provides utility grade power via its novel free piston Stirling engine PowerGen generator to power its CAP system solutions.

Available for both on-grid and off-grid applications, Qnergy's CAP systems provide compressed, clean instrument air to replace methane venting from natural gas operations.

Over the first 8 months of 2022, Qnergy's clients have successfully used Qnergy's technology to abate more than 200,000 tons of annual CO2e emissions which by year end will be equivalent to taking more than 65,000 cars off the road annually.

There are 54,000 total vehicles in the City of Ogden according to its Division of Motor Vehicles website. Qnergy's product more than offsets the greenhouse gas emissions of all the cars in Ogden.

"We are proud to offset the emissions of all the cars in Ogden," said Dr. Ory Zik, Qnergy's CEO. "We expect to hit the next milestone of offsetting all the cars in Weber County next year," he added.

Achieving these milestones demonstrates Qnergy's commitment to delivering innovative climate technology and sustainability solutions and partnering with the energy industry to achieve the vision of near net zero methane emissions.

About Qnergy

Qnergy (q-ner–gy) is growing exponentially by providing unique power products that transform untreated methane into reliable electricity solutions for mission critical applications. With Qnergy, methane from distributed sources like gas fields, landfills, wastewater, and farms, are effectively converted into useful power and energy. For more information see: www.qnergy.com.

Media contact: Kevin Pang, kevin.pang@qnergy.com

