Hyundai Mobis and Luxoft jointly develop next-generation IVI platform for future mobility

Hyundai Mobis has been jointly developing IVI platform with Luxoft, global SW engineering firm, to target global automakers.

Mobis' system integration expertise and Luxoft's SW competitiveness anticipated to strengthen its foothold in the future automotive IVI market.

The new platform provides integrated control of six displays including digital cluster and AR HUD as well as personalized services.

To be showcased at International Suppliers Fair (IZB) hosted by Volkswagen between 11th-13th.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330), the sixth largest global automotive supplier, and Luxoft, a global software engineering firm, announced on the 11th that they are collaborating for next-generation IVI platform for future mobility.

Hyundai Mobis' system integration expertise and Luxoft's SW competitiveness are expected to provide more compelling solutions in the global automotive market.

Both companies are working on the Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (MOBIS Infotainment System), the most advanced system that can integrate up to six displays including Digital Cluster, AR Head-up Display, Passenger Display, Center Stack Display, and two Rear Seat Entertainment. It also provides personalized services such as multiple VPA (Virtual Personal Assistants). This product has adapted Qualcomm's latest GEN4 AP based on Android 12 to provide users with a more seamless and richer infotainment environment.

Carsten Weiss, Vice President and Head of In-Vehicle Infotainment for Hyundai Mobis said "I am delighted to work with Luxoft to bring our proven IVI systems to a broader customer base with their global development capabilities."

Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice President of Luxoft Automotive said, "I am excited about this collaboration with Hyundai MOBIS to help automakers accelerate the development of compelling infotainment systems."

Hyundai Mobis will be showcasing 16 products, including MIS, the next-generation infotainment platform, as well as electronics, electrification, and lamp products, at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) hosted by Volkswagen from 11th to the 13th of this month.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The company's products include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India.

For more information, please visit http://www.mobis.co.kr/

About Luxoft

Luxoft is the design, data and development arm of DXC Technology, providing bespoke, end-to-end technology solutions for mission critical systems, products and services. We help create data-fueled organizations, solving complex operational, technological and strategic challenges.

Our passion is building resilient businesses, while generating new business channels and revenue streams, exceptional user experiences and modernized operations at scale. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com

