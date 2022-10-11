Dr. Eliza Parker Joins MedSpa Partners

- Acquisition of Cadella Aesthetics Increases MSP Presence in Chicago Area to Three Clinics -

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Eliza Parker and her team at Cadella Aesthetics to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. With two full-service medical aesthetics clinics in Chicago, Cadella is renowned for offering unrivaled personal and compassionate care for thousands of patients over more than a decade.

MedSpa Partners Inc (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In founding Cadella, Dr. Parker combined her exacting medical training honed at Harvard and Cornell with vanguard aesthetic medicine techniques to create a standard of care that emphasizes patient safety and the highest quality personalized outcomes. Refined by a team of highly qualified and experienced practitioners, the Cadella commitment to patient experience has been recognized through numerous awards, including Cadella being named one of the Top 10 Medspas in the Country by AmSpa, the leading industry association.

Speaking on her decision to join MedSpa Partners, Dr. Parker shared, "At Cadella, we pride ourselves on providing individualized, thoroughly attentive care to each and every one of our patients. Therefore, it was imperative to partner with an acquisition platform that shares our dedication to excellence when creating patient experiences. Not only does MSP share this commitment, their approach of honoring and supporting the practices that make each clinic unique gave me the reassurance that we will be able to continue to operate in the way that we know is best for our patients and team."

Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa Partners, stated, "As a Chicago native, I'm thrilled to see the rapid expansion of MSP in Chicago, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than Dr. Parker and the outstanding team at the two Cadella locations. There are many clinics that claim to deliver great patient experience, but the genuine energy and enthusiasm conveyed by Cadella's patients in their testimonials really sets them apart and showcases how unique and special their approach is to delivering MSP's goal of Michelin Star patient experiences. We look forward to supporting the Cadella team's commitment to patients and sharing their best practices with other MSP clinics."

