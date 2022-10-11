5WPR Announces New Executive Thought Leadership Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their Lifestyle division's offerings with a new executive thought leadership program.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

5WPR's team of talented publicists have constructed a program that works to build, manage, and maintain the reputation of executive leaders across consumer-facing brands.

"Whether a rising executive or a long-tenured CEO, everyone can benefit from our program that tackles the challenges of the modern media landscape," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Today's consumer isn't distracted by influencer partnerships and celebrity spokespersons. More than ever before they're looking directly to executive leadership to answer questions about their favorite brand's practices. For this reason, it's incredibly important to ensure your C-suite is as prepped as your paid influencers to best represent your brand at any given moment."

The recently launched execute thought leadership program offers a suite of services including: strategic positioning, messaging and content development, media mapping, public speaking preparedness, interview training, crisis preparedness, podcast integration, and awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations