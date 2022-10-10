Canon to Demonstrate Broad Portfolio of Production Printing and Large Format Solutions at PRINTING United Expo 2022

The expo will showcase imagePRESS, the award winning Arizona and Colorado, imagePROGRAF, PRISMA workflow solutions and a production inkjet gallery at the Las Vegas Convention Center

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative production printing solutions, large-format technology and high-value print will be on display by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, as part of PRINTING United Expo to be held October 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth #N1009.

PRINTING United Expo (PRNewswire)

With its theme of "Business Forward," visitors to the Canon booth will get a first-hand look at newly launched solutions that can help propel business results. In addition, Canon, will offer live demonstrations of the imagePRESS V1000 digital press, the expanded imagePROGRAF large format printer family, the Arizona flatbed series, the Colorado series with award-winning FLXfinish+ technology, and PRISMA workflow solutions. The booth will also feature a theater with scheduled live streaming presentations, as well as print samples showcasing market-leading high-volume inkjet solutions in conjunction with the new imagePRESS V technology.

Among the highlights will be the imagePRESS V1000 digital press; the first of the new "V" series lineup designed to deliver vivid output and allow customers to provide additional value to their clients. Placing a strong emphasis on automation, tasks such as color repeatability and registration alignment are simplified for print establishments looking to produce a wide range of applications, from direct mail and business cards to booklets, posters, and other creative marketing collateral.

"We are excited for the opportunity to demonstrate Canon's award-winning technology and solutions at one of the most dynamic printing events in the world at PRINTING United Expo," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This event can provide a platform to showcase our innovative technology and solutions that can help businesses remain flexible in their approach to workflow."

Canon U.S.A., a Platinum sponsor of PRINTING United, will also have a visual display in its booth to support its Print is Life campaign. Designed to provide awareness and education on the value and impact print can have on emotional and physical well-being, the display highlights how the print business can create jobs, foster learning, and provide sustainable environmental alternatives as a sector that is one of the lowest industrial emitters.

Prior to the event, Canon won a Pinnacle InterTech Award for Production Printing for its FLXfinish+ that offers the ability to print a mixed matte and gloss finish in one print, at the click of a button.

Additionally, Canon also earned five coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2022 Pinnacle Product Awards. Among the winners were two in the software category, with PRISMAcolor Manager garnering top honors for color management and quality and PRISMAsync winning for best Software-RIP (raster image processor). The Arizona 2300 series UV flatbed printers won in two categories, for both UV/Latex Flatbed and UV/Latex Flatbed + White, while the Colorado 1630 series was recognized in the Roll-to-Roll UV (under 80 inch) category, which will be on display in the Canon booth.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

