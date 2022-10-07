CAMP and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Present a New Immersive Experience

Explore the Magic Doors at Disney Encanto x CAMP starting October 8th in NYC

Exclusive Disney Encanto x CAMP Capsule Collection Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP, The Family Experience Company, invites you to join La Familia Madrigal, from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning Encanto, in their newest experience: Disney Encanto x CAMP, opening in New York City on October 8th. Tickets are available today and can be purchased here .

La Placita at the Disney Encanto x CAMP experience at CAMP 5th Avenue. (PRNewswire)

This 6,000 square foot experience, inspired by the film and created in collaboration with Disney, will transport families into the beloved world of Disney Animation's Encanto. Behind CAMP's signature Magic Door families will enjoy:

An enchanting and exciting hour-long visit to the Madrigals' Casita , filled with candlelight, cumbia and magic

Climbing up and around Antonio's rainforest, spinning through Isabela's flower-filled room, sliding down into the Courtyard and more. We aren't going to talk about Bruno's room, but guests surely will!

Interactive scenes inspired by the film and uniquely created for this experience including: Luisa's and Pepa's never-before-seen rooms and cousin Dolores' Soundscape Door

The voices of Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma) welcoming you to the Encanto x CAMP experience, joined by the voices John Leguizamo (Bruno) and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) throughout the show, bringing the magic of the film to life.

Shopping in the Encanto town square ( La Placita ) for exclusive, bespoke, and customizable character-based clothing, books and colorful felt jewelry all displayed in a series of beautiful merchant carts

Live Counselor-led singalongs to the film's favorite tunes like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" throughout the show

A family photo that captures their magical gifts as a keepsake of their visit to the Encanto

The Disney Encanto x CAMP Experience will open on Saturday October 8th, 2022 at CAMP's Flagship Store located at 110 5th Avenue, New York. Limited tickets are available today at camp.com/disneyencanto for its October debut, families are encouraged to plan ahead.

"This first of its kind show will transport families into the beautiful world of Encanto, bringing to life the magic shared between CAMP and Disney," said Ben Kaufman CAMP's Co-Founder and CEO. "In 2018, we opened our first store right here at 110 5th Avenue and have since built an incredible community across the country. It is a privilege to have created a show with such a strong sense of family and identity, behind our very own Magic Door. NYC Families will feel a part of the rich community so integral to the film right here at CAMP!"

Inspired by the vibrancy of the film, the Disney Encanto x CAMP Exclusive Capsule Collection is also available for purchase today at camp.com/disney-encanto-shop nationwide and will be available at CAMP's Flagship store on October 8th. The must-have pieces include Isabela and Mirabel inspired Twirl Skirts and matching embellished sweatshirts, character-based tees, hats, and bags that can be customized with detailed chain stitching, colorful felt patches, whimsical rickrack trimmings and more. Make your very own here .

"Bringing together Disney's extraordinary storytelling and immersive retail experiences allows us to dream bigger and create special offerings for families," said Hubert Liu, SVP Business Planning and Franchise Development, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "Our continued collaboration with CAMP is an exciting example of our commitment to engaging with our fans in new ways. We're thrilled to deliver this beautifully immersive experience that celebrates the award-winning magic of Disney's Encanto."

Disney Encanto x CAMP will be in New York for a limited time before moving to another CAMP location near you. CAMP was a participant in the 2021 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. For more information, visit camp.com and follow @campstores and hashtags: #DisneyEncantoxCAMP. Link to digital assets can be found here .

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail, media and entertainment. Launched in 2018, CAMP operated nine retail locations in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

