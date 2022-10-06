Sony Electronics Introduces the C-80 Condenser Microphone for Studio Recording

Entry Level Model Builds Upon the Legacy of Sony's Professional Microphones to Offer High Quality Sound at an Accessible Price

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' Pro Audio Division today announced a new microphone for home studios, the C-80, a uni-directional condenser microphone ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting. This new product inherits the technology of Sony's revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high quality sound even more accessible.

Sony's C-80 entry level condenser microphone builds upon the company's rich heritage and expertise in audio (PRNewswire)

Entry level C-80 condenser microphone offers high quality sound at an accessible price, for use in many applications.

Key Features of the C-80

Utilizing the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G, the C-80 inherits the essence of these two industry standard models.

Dual diaphragm configuration suppresses sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allows more stability in the vocal recording process.

"Noise Elimination Construction" developed for the C-800G/C-100 prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound.

Sonic Characteristics of the C-80

Tight and rich mid-range capture provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds.

Realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body.

Natural and clear vocal recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.

"The C-80 takes advantage of Sony's heritage in professional audio, providing users with an affordable introductory model that incorporates high-end professional features," said John Studdert, Head of Media Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With unrivaled sound quality and thoughtful construction, the C-80 is a great addition to any audio enthusiast's microphone collection and a perfect complement to Sony's full line of professional audio technologies."

The C-80 is planned to be available in November in the United States and Canada for a suggested price of $499 and joins Sony's lineup of professional audio products including the MDR Series of headphones, wireless microphone systems, and portable field recorders.

For more information on professional audio products from Sony Electronics, please visit https://pro.sony/audio. Learn about Sony Electronics' latest news at https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony's professional business on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

