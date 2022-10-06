Earnest Research launches its second consumer spend dataset Vela

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research , the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, is launching its second consumer spend dataset, Vela. This will make Earnest the only data platform that provides access to both major consumer spend datasets in a single, unified experience.

Using Earnest's proprietary normalization techniques, this new dataset yields superior results in terms of panel size and credit/debit mix relative to competitor offerings that use the same source of data.

Vela will be based on a panel of 50 million credit and debit cards, containing history dating back to 2016. The underlying data source represents a diverse array of national, regional, and community banks, closely resembling the US population.

In the near future, data from this new source will be available in Earnest's proprietary online platform, Dash, and Earnest's structured data products.

"Having access to the two leading consumer spending datasets in a single product experience supplemented by Earnest's superior client service allows our clients to generate the most accurate data insights."

-Kevin Carson, Founder and CEO

For more information on Earnest or to schedule a demo visit: https://www.earnestresearch.com/schedule-a-demo-form/

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestresearch.com .

For Press Inquiries Please Contact

Deanna Kim, Senior Marketing & Media Relations Associate

dkim@earnestresearch.com

