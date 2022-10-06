ALLEGIANT NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

Allegiant, the only airline to make the list, recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced it has been named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list for the second consecutive year, ranking 96th among the top 100 companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction for 2022.

Allegiant was the only airline to make this year's list.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

Allegiant has become one of the world's most innovative and successful airlines thanks to its more than 5,500 team members across the U.S.

"All of us at Allegiant are honored to earn national recognition for championing a people-first atmosphere," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's senior vice president, chief human resources officer. "The credit truly goes to every employee, who day in and day out, demonstrates a relentless dedication to helping others achieve their professional dreams. Since Allegiant's founding, our top priority has been investing in our people – the foundation and key to our success. We're incredibly appreciative of this distinction because it's proof we are creating something meaningful together."

The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

Allegiant employees and their eligible dependents fly free on Allegiant and qualify for heavily discounted fares on many partner airlines worldwide. Other benefits include profit-sharing bonuses to all employees, a full suite of health benefits including medical and dental, 401k match with immediate vesting, employee stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement.

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please click here.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Allegiant – Together We Fly™ Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its

heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

