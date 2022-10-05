Trualta Applauds the Release of National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers

A Major Step in the Right Direction

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading e-learning platform for family caregivers, celebrates the release of the 2022 National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers and commends the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Act Family Caregiving Advisory Council and The Advisory Council to Support Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (SGRG) for this monumental milestone.

"We are so excited that there is finally a nationwide caregiver strategy, and that it aligns with the work that Trualta does every day," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "We currently help family caregivers in 28 states, in partnership with states, CBOs, health plans and providers, and we are thrilled that there is a national plan that will bring additional help to families."

There are an estimated 53 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. who often experience anxiety, depression and burnout due to a lack of support. Caregivers and parents were five times more likely to experience a negative mental health symptom during the COVID-19 pandemic than their non-caregiver counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"There are so many connection points between Trualta's core mission of helping family caregivers and the new national strategy that supports these family caregivers," said Lance Robertson, an advisor to Trualta and the former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Aging. "Family caregivers do invisible work that has a tremendous impact and it is time that their burden is fully acknowledged."

Trualta's caregiver skills training platform empowers family caregivers, and is fulfilling some of the exact goals of the new national strategy, including:

Increasing awareness of family caregiving: Through a vast network of partnerships across the aging network and healthcare landscape, Trualta seeks to acknowledge and support unpaid family caregivers, including those who do not yet identify as caregivers.





Increasing emphasis on integrating the caregiver into processes and systems for which they have been traditionally excluded: Trualta's skills-based approach builds caregiver confidence and encourages caregivers to be self-advocates for both their own and their loved ones' best interests.





Increasing access to services and supports to assist family caregivers: As a web-based platform, Trualta breaks down many traditional physical barriers. Trualta can help users wherever they are, whenever they need help, and also fosters social connections through features such as caregiver stories, comments, and a care companions program.





Providing better and more consistent research and data collection: Trualta provides real-time analytics and standard reporting that makes it easy for partners to see how caregivers are interacting with the portal.

About Trualta

Trualta's online learning platform supports families managing care for loved ones at home. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, government and social service organizations, Trualta improves care at a lower cost. Each partner organization is equipped with a customized learning portal offering on-demand, personalized, skills-based training to help caregivers keep loved ones at home for longer. Currently available in 28 U.S. states, Trualta's evidence-based offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

