How North Texas' top luxury brokerage became part of a $53 billion family within a $204 billion family -- and what that news means to its clients and agents

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 62nd year, the leading luxury brokerage in Dallas, Fort Worth and all of North Texas became part of a unique and growing family of other Sotheby's International Realty affiliates. Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, announced the news in October 2021. But, there would be more news to come, later that year and throughout 2022. Here is an update from Briggs:

"I can confirm that time does fly when you're having fun. It has been one amazing year since Peerage Realty Partners formalized a substantial partnership interest in our brokerage. Peerage is a private-equity investor in the luxury real estate realm, especially top Sotheby's International Realty affiliates. The group is exceptionally passionate about the $204 billion brand, having already partnered with several brokerages affiliated with it — across Canada, Chicago, Vermont and New Hampshire — before we joined forces. Peerage grew exponentially in 2021, finding new partners in nine businesses across the North American residential real estate sector. Most are like Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty: well-established firms with strong brands and equally strong reputations for offering a luxury experience and trusted advice to clients.

The news kept coming. In December, Peerage acquired a substantial partnership interest in Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, serving key Oregon and Southwest Washington markets. Now, Cascade has merged with the Hasson Company, another leading luxury brokerage, which serves Portland Metro, Central Oregon and Southwest Washington, too. The new entity is called Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty.

This year, Peerage has acquired substantial partnership interests in Premier Sotheby's International Realty, in Florida and North Carolina, and Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, in the Southern California markets of Orange County and San Diego County.

We are all part of the growing Peerage Realty Partners family — now one of the 10 largest residential real estate services firms in North America, with more than 7,000 best-in-class agents and employees in almost 300 offices. Together, we are projected to transact more than $53 billion in residential real estate.

What does this mean for our clients? Even more support for their favorite agents and more value for themselves. The partnership provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing and more — all to enhance the client experience, through every phase of a transaction and beyond."

Interviews with Briggs and brokerage president Russ Anderson are available. The brokerage's website — with properties, neighborhoods, schools and more — is briggsfreeman.com.

