Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the 2nd Hydrogen Americas Summit in Washington, D.C.

The Hydrogen Americas Summit is one of two Conferences Air Products' Leadership will Participate in as National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day Approaches

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi, will share Air Products' vision for a global hydrogen economy during a fireside chat with David Livingston, Senior Advisor, Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, U.S. Department of State, at 2:45 p.m. (ET) on Monday, October 10 at the 2nd Hydrogen Americas Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"If the world is to truly transition to a cleaner, sustainable energy future, hydrogen must play a significant role. Hydrogen is the best solution to address emissions from hard to abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation and heavy industry, where electrification is not feasible or practical," said Ghasemi. "Air Products has already committed more than $11 billion and expects to commit at least an additional $4 billion through 2027 to clean energy megaprojects around the world to ensure that when businesses or governments want to make the switch to clean energy, they know they have a secure, reliable and consistent option."

Hosted by the Sustainable Energy Council and the U.S. Department of Energy, the Summit is a gathering of government representatives, hydrogen and energy stakeholders, service providers and end-users to identify opportunities and get insights into the latest projects and policy developments to move the industry forward.

In addition to Ghasemi's fireside chat, Air Products' Global Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, Eric Guter, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Commercial Opportunities for Clean Hydrogen in Decarbonizing Hard to Abate Sectors," at 4:15 p.m. (ET) on Monday, Oct. 10.

Air Products also will participate in Hydrogen North America 2022, on October 12-13 at the Hilton Houston – Greenway Plaza in Houston, Texas. There, Guter will take part in a fireside chat on "Executing Commercial Scale Decarbonized Hydrogen Projects," at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12.

"Speed is the key to help the world meet its climate change goals. Every ton of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions captured or replaced today will have an exponential benefit in the years to come. World-scale projects are needed to ensure industry has access to the clean fuels of the future," said Guter. "Air Products has announced several such projects, including a $4.5 billion clean energy complex in Louisiana to produce low-carbon blue hydrogen alongside the world's largest carbon capture for sequestration project."

Hydrogen North America attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth on the exhibit floor to learn how Air Products can support their company's sustainability journey and learn more about Air Products' hydrogen for mobility solutions and the company's clean energy projects including its net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and its zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Both events occur shortly after National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day, which is October 8. Now in its 8th year, National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day was created to help raise awareness of hydrogen as a clean energy technology. October 8 (10/8) was chosen in reference to the atomic weight of hydrogen (1.008).

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, gasification, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects related to hydrogen. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

To learn more about the steps Air Products is taking to accelerate the energy transition, and read more on Seifi Ghasemi's thoughts on National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day and the opportunity it provides visit Air Products' Energy Transition website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

