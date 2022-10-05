ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 208,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 7.8%

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs in September and annual pay was up 7.8% year-over-year, according to the September ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"We are continuing to see steady job gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "While job stayers saw a pay increase, annual pay growth for job changers in September is down from August."

September 2022 Report Highlights *

JOBS REPORT

Job growth picked up in September

Businesses created 208,000 jobs in September, up from a revised 185,000 in August, as schools reopened and pandemic concerns receded. But while job growth is stable, it remains below the recent three-month average.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 208,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: -29,000

Natural resources/mining -16,000

Construction 0

Manufacturing -13,000

- Service-providing: 237,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 147,000

Information -19,000

Financial activities -16,000

Professional/business services 57,000

Education/health services 38,000

Leisure/hospitality 31,000

Other services -1,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 39,000

New England -11,000

Middle Atlantic 50,000

- Midwest: 25,000

East North Central 27,000

West North Central -2,000

- South: 89,000

South Atlantic 57,000

East South Central 7,000

West South Central 25,000

- West: 55,000

Mountain -9,000

Pacific 64,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 58,000

1-19 employees 45,000

20-49 employees 13,000

- Medium establishments: 90,000

50-249 employees 61,000

250-499 employees 29,000

- Large establishments: 60,000

500+ employees 60,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Job changers lost momentum in September

Job changers, who have been notching double-digit, year-over-year gains since the summer of 2021, lost momentum in September. Their annual pay rose 15.7 percent, down from a revised 16.2 percent gain in August. It's the biggest deceleration in the three-year history of our data. For job stayers, annual pay rose 7.8 percent in September from a year ago, up from a revised 7.7 percent in August.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 7.8%

- Job-Changers 15.7%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 8.0%

Construction 7.0%

Manufacturing 7.8%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 8.6%

Information 7.6%

Financial activities 7.7%

Professional/business services 6.9%

Education/health services 7.2%

Leisure/hospitality 11.9%

Other services 6.9%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 5.6%

20-49 employees 7.4%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 8.1%

250-499 employees 8.0%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 8.5%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

