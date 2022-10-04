VINFAST BECOMES THE NAMING RIGHTS PARTNER FOR THE IRONMAN® NORTH AMERICA SERIES FROM 2023

KONA, Hawaii, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of race week for the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship, taking place on Oct 6 and 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, VinFast joined IRONMAN in announcing they have become the Naming Rights Partner for the IRONMAN® North America Series from 2023, expanding their partnership that previously covered the United States. The partnership affirms and showcases the success of VinFast's strategic partnership with IRONMAN in the journey toward a green and sustainable lifestyle applied to the endurance racing community.

Earlier this year, VinFast was announced as the first-ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022 and with the expansion to Canada beginning in 2023, the series will now be titled the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series.

At the 2022 IRONMAN® World Championship in Hawai`i, the VinFast VF 8s will act as the lead race vehicle for the championship races being held on October 6 and 8, 2022. Along with leading the world-class athletes on the IRONMAN course, the eSUV VF 8s will be placed in various locations across the event venue, giving many attendees and athletes their first opportunity to get a first-hand look at this all-new, all-electric SUV. VinFast's e-scooters will also be on-site to support with the event's activities.

"This is the perfect opportunity for VinFast to expand its partnership with IRONMAN, as 2023 will be the year that VinFast expands its footprint across North America." said Ms. Nguyen Thi Van Anh – VinFast US Manufacturing CEO, who shared the news at the event. "When the athletes start their race at the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, it will also signify VinFast's race in rolling our premium EVs out to our customers.

"VinFast continues to be a great supporter and sponsor of IRONMAN events. VinFast's determination to provide environmentally friendly vehicles that go the distance, also demonstrates the perseverance and endurance of our athletes." - said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer for The IRONMAN Group. "We can't wait to see their beautifully designed SUVs to be the lead vehicle at the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i."

Renowned as one of the world's most challenging sports competitions, IRONMAN is a full-distance triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride, and 26.2-mile run. The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship festivities will have many entertainment activities for the public.

ABOUT VINFAST

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

ABOUT VINGROUP

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

ABOUT THE IRONMAN GROUP

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

ABOUT ADVANCE

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.

