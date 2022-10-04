The Sterling Group Announces Addition of Amath Fall, Operating Partner, Financial Operations

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, announces the addition of Amath Fall as Operating Partner, Financial Operations. As a member of the firm's Portfolio Resources Group, Amath will lead value creation initiatives in the areas of accounting and financial operations across the firm's portfolio companies.

Amath brings over 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience as Chief Financial Officer and in other various roles in industrial businesses. Most recently, Amath was the Chief Operating Officer after serving as CFO at Berlin Packaging, where he led a team of around 600 employees. Amath also brings experience from his time as CFO of FleetPride.

"Amath brings extraordinary operational and financial expertise to the Sterling team, and will have a tremendous impact on our portfolio companies as a critical and integral part of the Sterling value creation model," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

For forty years, Sterling has partnered with management teams of industrial businesses to drive growth and transformation. Sterling investment teams and members of its Portfolio Resources Group work collaboratively with management teams to seek growth and optimize operations. Over 75% of Sterling's past investments have been corporate carve-outs or partnerships with family or entrepreneur owned businesses.

