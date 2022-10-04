Six New Global Investment and Asset Management Firms Join the SMArtX Advisory Solutions Platform

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, John Hancock Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Nuveen Asset Management, and PIMCO Add More Than a Dozen Strategies Across a Broad Array of Asset Classes.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced that six new global investment and asset management firms had joined its platform.

The six new asset management firms — Asteria Wealth, Astoria Portfolio Advisors, Financial Trust Asset Management, John Hancock Investment Management, Nuveen Asset Management, and PIMCO —add to the world-class offerings already available through SMArtX's award-winning cloud-based solution. SMArtX distributes and trades these new offerings across nine custodial platforms.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to tailor and utilize its UMA technology through cloud-based APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

This month, new strategies were launched on the platform by existing firms Argent Capital Management, Crossmark Global Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and Lazard Asset Management. The SMArtX platform now supports 1,100 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies from 273 of the world's leading asset managers, allowing advisors to tailor their client portfolios to their individual investment needs and macro trends.

"SMArtX is now at a tipping point where it offers access to almost all of the world's leading asset management firms," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The extraordinary influx of such high-quality firms has been fueled by the innovative technology and differentiated solution SMArtX brings to the industry."

Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX, expanded that, "SMArtX continues to achieve new milestones in the managed accounts industry. It is being recognized by advisors, brokers, and asset management firms as the premier technology that is changing the way firms manage their business. Our two back-to-back wins at the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards have us confident as we look toward what's next."

The list of new strategies includes:

Argent Capital Management

Asteria Wealth

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Crossmark Global Investments

Financial Trust Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

John Hancock Investment Management

Lazard Asset Management

Nuveen Asset Management

PIMCO

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers.

