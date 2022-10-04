KNOB CREEK® BOURBON INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION 18 YEAR OLD BOURBON

This limited-edition bourbon honors Booker Noe's legacy as the brand's most mature release to-date

CLERMONT, K.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knob Creek® Bourbon, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, is excited to announce the addition of a new, limited-edition bourbon to its award-winning* portfolio: Knob Creek® 18 Year Old. This latest release marks the oldest expression from Knob Creek to-date, and its introduction comes just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Knob Creek and the Small Batch Bourbon Collection.

Aged twice as long as its flagship bourbon and bottled at 100 proof, Knob Creek 18 Year Old offers a complex, yet balanced, liquid due to its mature age. Extensive aging in Kentucky rackhouses give this bourbon its rich copper color and unique flavor profile, delivering notes of caramelized oak and sweet vanilla with a warm finish; further demonstrating how great things take time and patience - yielding remarkable results.

Three decades ago, Booker Noe, grandson of Jim Beam and Sixth Generation Master Distiller, set out to define the standards for pre-prohibition style bourbon by introducing Knob Creek to the world. Today, Knob Creek continues to honor his legacy by pushing the boundaries of the bourbon category, and this new, extra-aged and full-flavored liquid reinforces the brand's ongoing dedication and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.

"As we celebrate 30 years of Knob Creek, it's clear to me that Dad was ahead of his time in creating innovative expressions with big, bold flavors that defined pre-prohibition whiskey," said Fred Noe, Booker Noe's son and Seventh Generation Master Distiller. "This new 18 Year Old liquid is a nod to his vision and commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and I know this is a whiskey he'd be proud to serve. I'm honored to further his legacy with Knob Creek's oldest and boldest expression yet."

Knob Creek 18 Year Old is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof : 100

Color : Rich copper tones with auburn hues

Aroma : Brown sugar and aged oak, with notes of char and caramel

Taste : Full-bodied with notes of caramelized oak and hints of sweet vanilla and baking spices

Finish: Warm finished with spice and slight floral and fruit notes

Knob Creek 18 Year Old is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $169.99 for a 750mL bottle. For more information about Knob Creek 18 Year Old and Knob Creek's award-winning bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit us on Instagram @KnobCreek.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Knob Creek has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full- flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on our whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its rye portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof). In 2020, Knob Creek expanded its bourbon portfolio with the introduction of Knob Creek 12 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof), and a limited time release of Knob Creek 15 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof).

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

*Further information on Knob Creek awards can be found at www.knobcreek.com

