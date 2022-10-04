Hach & Rose Investigating Civil Rights Claims After Brooklyn DA Announces Dismissal of 378 Convictions in One of the Largest Mass Exonerations in U.S. History

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's Conviction Review Unit asked a judge to formally dismiss the convictions of 378 people in a mass exoneration. According to a statement released by the DA's office, all 378 convictions were based primarily on testimony provided by 13 NYPD officers who were found guilty of committing crimes while on duty.

On September 7, Gonzalez requested that Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew D'Emic dismiss 331 misdemeanor convictions and 47 felony convictions in what Gonzalez described as the "sixth largest mass dismissal of convictions in U.S. history." Gonzales noted that the CRU didn't find any misconduct in the cases it hoped to dismiss, but he could no longer trust any evidence the officers in question had contributed to those cases.

"These former police officers were found to have committed serious misconduct that directly relates to their official job duties, calling into question the integrity of every arrest they have made," Gonzalez said. "A thorough review by my Conviction Review Unit identified those cases in which their testimony was essential to proving guilt, and I will now move to dismiss those convictions as I no longer have confidence in the integrity of the evidence that underpinned them."

None of the 378 individuals in question are still incarcerated, but the court could vacate their convictions if the judge agrees to grant Gonzalez's request. Most convictions were for suspected drug and traffic-related offenses between 1999 and 2017.

According to Gonzalez, roughly half of the 378 arrests were made by four officers involved in the recent Brooklyn South Narcotics corruption scandal. Another 78 arrests were made by two narcotics officers who were found guilty of taking a bribe and releasing a detainee in exchange for sexual favors. Other officers whose conduct was scrutinized by the CRU had been convicted of or pleaded guilty to crimes such as disorderly conduct, perjury, murder, and civil rights violations.

In April 2021, Gonzalez's office decided to dismiss 90 convictions that were based on the work of former Detective Joseph Franco. Franco was indicted on multiple counts of perjury in Manhattan. This wave of exonerations led other local district attorneys to review their past cases to determine whether any other convictions were based on the work of officers who were found guilty of misconduct related to their official duties.

As a result, individuals who were wrongly accused and convicted of felony offenses could be owed significant compensation from the city for violating their civil rights. New York law firm Hach & Rose, LLP is currently investigating allegations of civil rights abuses in connection with this matter, and is ready to stand up for those whose lives were impacted by police misconduct.

Attorney Adam Roth says of the case:

"While you can never put a price on time lost from friends, family and loved ones, financial compensation can make a victim's life easier for the time spent away."

Hach & Rose, LLP is investigating potential civil rights violations regarding the recent mass exonerations in New York. If you were wrongfully convicted due to police misconduct in Brooklyn, we could help you seek justice.

