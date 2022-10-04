GATE Energy Awarded Shenandoah Commissioning

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the topsides commissioning management and execution contract by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.(HHI) for Beacon's Shenandoah FPS. GATE's scope includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at HHI's fabrication yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

This award is largely due to the trust we built with HHI in the successful delivery of the King's Quay FPS...

Mark Myhre, President of GATE Energy Commissioning, said, "GATE Energy is grateful for the opportunity to nurture our business relationship with HHI over the past few years. This award is largely due to the trust we built with HHI in the successful delivery of the King's Quay FPS along with recognition that the certainty we deliver creates a competitive advantage."

GATE Energy established their South Korea branch in 2020 to better support the Asian market. On the topic, Myhre continued, "Our strong backlog in South Korea and Singapore, along with our expanding operations in Mexico, solidifies GATE Energy as a premier choice for commissioning across the globe. It's this international expansion paired with entrance into new US market segments that will ensure continued growth for our organization and opportunities for our people."

The Shenandoah deepwater development is located in the Gulf of Mexico in Walker Ridge blocks 51, 52 and 53 with water depths ranging up to 6,200 ft. The FPS will be constructed in South Korea with installation expected in 2024.

