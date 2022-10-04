Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association® Team Up to Deliver Fire Safety Messages for 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

Participating stores may deliver free pizza to customers who have working smoke alarms

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA®) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™! To commemorate, Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and the NFPA are teaming up to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

Customers who order from participating Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may be surprised when their delivery arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully-functioning alarms. (PRNewswire)

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape,™" with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms for free.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages to their customers in an exciting and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "This is the 15th year that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

"Today's homes burn faster and hotter than they used to, minimizing the amount of time individuals have to escape safely," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is critical for every household to develop a home escape plan and practice it regularly. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to get out from the time the smoke alarm sounds. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our annual effort with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

Making a home fire escape plan is essential. Follow these steps to make your own plan:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino's Pizza