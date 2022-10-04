Connect For Education, Inc. Announces the 'Online Associate in Arts in Music for Transfer' Initiative

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect for Education, Inc. (C4E), a leading provider of online learning technologies, is proud to announce its partnership with American River College, Sacramento, CA (ARC) that will provide students with a curriculum path to obtain an Associate in Arts in Music for Transfer degree (AA-T) that will transfer to any state university and admit them as a Junior. This new partnership provides students the opportunity to take some or all of their courses through C4E's digital platforms. The courses include four semesters of Music Theory and Musicianship (I-IV), Applied Music (including one-on-one mentor sessions), and Performance Ensembles. By completing this set of 21 - 24 music units, along with 36 – 39 additional units of general electives, students will earn a total of 60 credit hours that will automatically transfer to their new state institution.

Dr. Carlos Maldonado, Chief Learning Architect and co-founder of C4E, said that the program is unique in that it offers unparalleled flexibility for students in how they choose to take their courses. This platform is the ultimate implementation of 20+ years' worth of instructional design and development experience. The Music Theory and ear training courses have been meticulously designed to provide a solid foundation for music students. The Applied Music courses come complete with four semesters of specialized curricula for a variety of instruments and voice. Students can record themselves for peer review and take synchronous lessons with a well-qualified, seasoned instructor. It even includes a jury component whereby performances are judged by a panel at the end of the semester. The Ensemble Course provides collaboration opportunities for instrumentalists and vocalists that otherwise might not be available to them and all at a low cost per-student with equitable access for everyone."

The initial stages of the program are currently being piloted this fall semester at ARC and more advanced courses will be added in subsequent semesters. While the initial courses were tailored to ARC's specifications, they are customizable for the specific curriculum of any community college and can be implemented immediately. C4E will be expanding the program across community colleges in California as well as other states. The program expansion will unlock possibilities for students to attend four-year institutions in cost-effective blended learning manner, while obtaining the foundations of music through C4E's transformative platforms.

About Connect For Education

Connect For Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable online academic courses adopted at over 400 educational institutions annually. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered in C4E's proprietary Learning Management System (LMS) – C4E Link – along with active learning tools. Like C4E Bridge, C4E Link is one of a variety of proprietary learning platforms that enables integration into multiple major LMSs via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI).

In addition to serving the academic market, C4E designs, develops, publishes, hosts, interactive online courses for US government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations to enhance training, continuing education, and Executive and Professional Education programs.

