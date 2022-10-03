Unveiling of New OneCause Fundraising Platform Reinforces Commitment to Innovation and Nonprofit Growth

Modern, flexible fundraising tools drive deeper engagement and offer a supporter-driven experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the launch of the new OneCause Fundraising Platform to help nonprofits provide a seamless, modern giving experience for donors. The new tools and functionality further the company's mission to drive innovation in the fundraising technology sector and provide integrated, flexible software so nonprofits can easily manage a wide range of donor experiences, needs, and expectations — whether in person, virtual, or hybrid.

"The OneCause Fundraising Platform makes fundraising more intuitive and helps nonprofits unlock generosity with today's donors," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "We designed an easy, frictionless giving process complete with communication tools to help nonprofits connect with donors before, during, and after an event happens or a gift is made, ensuring they stay engaged and feel like their gifts truly make an impact."

The OneCause Fundraising Platform includes innovative features and functionality like:

Flexibility to switch between in-person, virtual, or hybrid events

Smart ticketing that drives unique experiences based on ticket type

Options for guests to easily manage and assign purchased tickets

Contactless express check-in via QR code

Volunteer check-in tools and permission levels

Multiple giving options that appeal to varying donor preferences

Auctioneer-friendly live event and paddle raise tools

Integrated raffle drawings

Messaging and live chat to engage guests at all stages of an event

Ability to track and confirm pre-seeded commitments in real time

Table analytics to encourage friendly competition during events

Integrated ambassador fundraising to bring peer-to-peer strategies into events

Supporter-driven item pickup with self-selected time slots

Real-time global and event-level fundraising analytics

"This platform puts the attendee experience in their hands. Guest information, check-in, pre-event questions, bidding, donating, purchases, and checkout are driven by the attendee. It's so much easier!" said Della Carver, director of service center support at Arthritis Foundation. "It's clear that OneCause carefully considered feedback from nonprofits while building the platform. They even anticipated future needs and implemented helpful functionality we hadn't even thought of."

Donors have come to expect the same ease, immediacy, and personalization during the giving experience they've become accustomed to from online retailers like Amazon. The user-friendly and intuitive tools in the new platform were built to meet evolving needs and expectations of today's donors, while reducing time spent managing technology for nonprofits.

"Donors are consumers, and they're bringing expectations of on-demand, personalized experiences to nonprofit events and fundraising," said Stephanie Ragozzino, chief product officer for OneCause. "We designed the new OneCause Fundraising Platform to offer a modern, supporter-driven experience for donors—and a flexible, time-saving event management tool for mission-driven organizations."

To learn more about using the OneCause Fundraising Platform for your upcoming events, visit www.onecause.com/solutions/fundraising-platform.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

