Science and Heritage Come Together to Heal at Doc Brown's: A New Kind of CBD Company

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where improved sleep, mood, inflammation, and stress levels were found through simple, all-natural, plant-based products. Backed by a 100-year history in medicine, family-owned Doc Brown's launched in 2020 to help relieve long-time sufferers from their ailments—with a non-traditional twist: they use CBD. Unlike other CBD companies, Doc Brown's brings a century of pharmaceutical compounding knowledge to developing each of their products.

"Providing people with an alternative solution for their symptoms has been the driving force behind our work," explains co-founder and board member Brian Brown, M.D. Brothers Brian and Grant Brown, an anesthesiologist and pharmacist, joined forces in 2018 to bring to life their combined vision of delivering solutions for patients who were looking for a trusted source on their healthcare journeys. "Since treating patients with CBD we've seen incredible results," says Dr. Brian Brown. "A huge part of our mission is bringing this evidence-based education to our community. CBD isn't just a fad. It works. It really does."

When their grandfather Bernath Brown earned his pharmacy license in 1922, he might not have had CBD on his pharmacy shelves, but he had his community's safety and wellbeing at heart. In the decades following, the Brown family continued their love of providing quality health services while also keeping an open mind. Not shy about bucking the system, they dove headfirst into hemp research when they realized its potential to heal.

With this dedication to scientific rigor and innovation, Doc Brown's recently partnered with the National Fibromyalgia Association (NFA), supporting their ongoing research and education. Doc Brown's and NFA proudly share the vision of improving lives through evidence-based solutions.

As part of Doc Brown's commitment to serving others, all of their products are rigorously tested for optimal effectiveness and taste. They start with USA grown hemp which is processed and packaged in strict adherence to FDA guidelines to ensure the highest-grade products for their customers. Creating community by putting customers first comes naturally to this family-run company. And when you contact Doc Brown's for help, you reach real people ready to share their expertise.

Doc Brown's has stood the test of time for a reason: they genuinely care about creating a healthier future for all. Learn more about Doc Brown's and their CBD products by visiting www.docbrowns.com

