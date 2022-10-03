InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Washing/Drying System for Pets (ASP-116)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a pet to receive a complete bath and drying procedure," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the NO HANDS CAR WASH. My design ensures that the pet, water and cleaning solution are kept safe within the unit."



The invention provides a portable washing/drying system for pets. In doing so, it eliminates the need for buckets of water and other cleaning implements. As a result, it helps to keep the pet owner and surrounding areas clean and dry and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.

