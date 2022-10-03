DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Monroe, Louisiana rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants

New Name, Same Trusted Care

MONROE, La., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDS Dentures + Implants Solutions (DDS) in Monroe, Louisiana, has a new name. The dental practice, located at 1128 Pecanland Road, Suite 1, is now known as Affordable Dentures & Implants.

(PRNewswire)

"Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate, and safe care they've always received," explains Marc Bowers, DDS, General Dentist, from the Affordable Dentures & Implants - Monroe practice.

Both Affordable Dentures & Implants and DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions branded practices are supported by Affordable Care, the nation's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement solutions. "We are excited to offer services under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name and to continue to expand patient access to affordable and high-quality dental care in Monroe," shares Dr. Bowers.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches. Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, and is the nation's largest network of providers concentrating on affordable tooth replacement solutions.

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants in Monroe offers high-quality, affordable tooth replacement care. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which adds fast, more convenient services with all usual dental care provided at one location, along with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a CBCT scanner for a more accurate image of a patient's mouth.

Marc Bowers, DDS, General Dentist, Collin Miller, DDS, General Dentist, and Kortlan Nelson, DDS, General Dentist, and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Monroe are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including the practice's enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment and for other information, visit the practice website or call (318) 450-3104.

Dr. Bowers adds, "Our supported team in Monroe is dedicated to delighting patients even more under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name, and we look forward to serving all patients including both new patients, and our current patients."

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 400 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Affordable Care