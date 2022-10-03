America's Conservative Insurance Group Created Specifically for Patriots!

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's conservative insurance group, America First Insurance is committed to providing, simple, high quality, and affordable insurance solutions, while fighting tirelessly for the shared values we collectively believe in.

(PRNewswire)

Tony Lani, America First Insurance Group's CEO stated: "We are so excited to announce the signing of David J. Harris Jr.! David is an unapologetic patriot, entrepreneur, author, and podcast host who challenges audiences to pay attention to important political, social, and economic issues. Listeners appreciate his honest and relatable approach to topics focusing on conservative culture".

Lani continues: "Our current media influencer panel includes conservative National Radio and TV personality Grant Stinchfield, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb ("America's Sheriff"), Pastor Greg Locke, social media personality and pastor Joshua Feuerstein, and ("Dear America") Host, Author, and Veteran Graham Allen" and now David Harris Jr. Lani also added, "More media influencers will be announced in the upcoming weeks that will allow America First Insurance to reach an even greater audience".

A portion of every dollar America First earns in profit will be donated to organizations who serve Veterans and First Responders and Faith-Based Organizations, that share our values and are fighting to keep America Great.

For more information, please visit the America First Insurance Group's website http://www.americafirstinsurance.org that officially went "live" on the 4th of July, 2022.

Press Contact: Tony Lani, email: tlani@americafirstinsurance.org

