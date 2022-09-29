Mindbody Announces Fourth Annual BOLD Partner Award Winners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the winners of the fourth annual BOLD Partner Awards, which honor Mindbody's partners for their excellence across several distinct categories, including emerging partners, growth, and overall success in Mindbody's partner ecosystem. Past winners include APIANT, ADP and LiveEdit.

"Our Mindbody partners are a core of our company and allow us to better serve our customers at every step of their business," said Fritz Lanman, Mindbody and ClassPass CEO. "The Partner Awards are an exciting moment that allows us to recognize just some of the amazing work our partners are doing."

The fourth annual BOLD Partner Awards recognize four categories: the Emerging Partner Award, the Growth Leadership Award, the Top Innovator Award, and Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award. The MVP award is given to a partner who not only encompasses the criteria for the Growth Leadership and Innovation award but is also highly engaged in the Mindbody Partner Program and provided exceptional experiences to customers.

This year, Mindbody is proud to announce Loyalsnap as the winner of the 2022 MVP award. Loyalsnap's powerful marketing and sales automation tools have proven to be a game changer for Mindbody customers with a wide range of features including client management dashboards, two-way testing, email blasts, email and text automations, revenue reporting, and more. With a 35% year-over-year growth, Loyalsnap has proven to be an amazing asset for Mindbody customers.

Winners in the various BOLD Partner Award categories include:

Emerging Partner Award: Rota.fit

Growth Leadership Award: Reach.ai

Top Innovator Award: Nift

The BOLD Partner Awards are presented annually at BOLD, the Mindbody Conference, the premier event in wellness bringing together business owners, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs for one of a kind educational sessions and experiences. This year's event was held September 12–14 in Los Angeles, California and saw more than 1000 attendees.

To learn more about Mindbody's valued partners visit: https://partnerstore.mindbodyonline.com/en-US/home .

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios, and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

