MHA Recognized as a Best Place to Work in NJ for fourth consecutive year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the post acute care provider marketplace, is excited and honored to announce that the company has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. This is the fourth year in a row that MHA has earned this honor.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards program was created in 2005 by NJBIZ. The program recognizes the state's top employers that show a dedication to employees' professional growth, quality of life and commitment to the customer experience.

David Holladay, CEO, MHA, shared, "I'm honored to see this award come our way for the fourth year in a row. I see this award as an acknowledgement of our focus on offering our associates a purpose-driven and engaging environment in which to grow and succeed. The last four years have called on fresh ideas and innovation for the longer term but also fast pivots to flex with our dynamic environment. Yet as a constant throughout this time, we've stayed laser focused on our important mission of serving our most vulnerable populations and enabling our aging populations to age with grace."

Louise DeBellonia, MHA Vice President of Human Resources, commented, "I'm thrilled to see MHA recognized for our people-related efforts and results, not least amid what continues to be a fluid environment. To receive this distinguished award again is a strong validation of our efforts, and a clear recognition of the passion and commitment of our associates!"

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the post acute care provider marketplace. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Network Development, Reconciliation Solutions, Reimbursement Services, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Patient Engagement Solutions, and Legislative Affairs & Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

