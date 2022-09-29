LITEBOXER INTRODUCES TOTAL BODY VR WORKOUTS AVAILABLE ON META QUEST 2

Step Into The Metaverse With Full-Body Workouts Featuring Battle Ropes, Squat Ropes + More

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer , the leader in trainer-lead VR fitness, is dramatically expanding its workout variety with the launch of Total Body workouts. Officially launching today, Total Body is the only workout that creates an intimate one-on-one interaction with world-class trainers throughout the entire workout. Liteboxer VR has become the go-to fitness app for hundreds of thousands of people around the globe enjoying our beat-based shadow boxing workouts that provide fun and effective upper-body cardio.

Available on the Meta Quest 2, Liteboxer's innovative technology positions users facing Liteboxer's world-class trainers during the Total Body workout, making it feel like the trainer is in the actual room with you. The workout incorporates battle ropes, squat ropes, lunge lines, and speedbags. Liteboxer tracks every single movement and interaction with extreme precision. Timing, accuracy, and force are all calculated to output calorie burn and score. Additionally, Total Body workouts are synchronized to the beat of the latest chart-topping music with artists such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and more.

"We created Total Body workouts to show that Liteboxer is more than just boxing and we're showcasing our incredible trainers at the front and center during workouts," said CEO Jeff Morin. "What's unique about Liteboxer compared to some of the other fitness apps is that intimate one-on-one interaction with the trainer, users are transported back to that class they used to love. We have captured what is intrinsically motivating about having a coach in your face pushing you to get in a couple more reps and bring it to the headset, for a fraction of the cost of a gym membership and with the convenience of not having to leave your home."

Liteboxer VR app is available to download in the Oculus Store and is free with limited content. This gives members the ability to try new types of workouts and experience what Liteboxer has to offer. Liteboxer VR also features a premium membership which includes access to more workouts, top-charting music, and a catalog of 1000s of on-demand workouts. Liteboxer VR Premium Subscription is available in the US from $14.99/month when you commit to an annual plan or $18.99/month for a monthly subscription. It is also available in Canada, the UK, and Mexico.

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high-intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com.

