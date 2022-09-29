KBR to Deliver Innovative Solutions in Support of UK Nuclear Infrastructure

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will be shaping innovative future solutions to critical UK nuclear infrastructure following a contract award that advances its support in the sector.

Through the three-year agreement, KBR will deliver expert project, program and portfolio support to UK Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), part of the UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

The contract will leverage KBR's decades of experience and growing domain knowledge of the nuclear energy sector, including the deep technical expertise provided by Frazer-Nash Consultancy, a wholly owned KBR subsidiary.

KBR will coordinate work across the Geological Disposal Facility program of work within NWS, including project management, communication and community engagement support, technical design, and digital and transformation strategy development.

"This work underlines our commitment to an ever-growing and increasingly important area of national critical infrastructure," said Paul Kahn, President of KBR's Government Solutions International business.

"It will leverage KBR's expanding capabilities in the UK, and it aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers accomplish their most critical business objectives with safety and sustainability at the core."

KBR has been part of the nuclear energy landscape for more than half a century. In recent years, the company has significantly strengthened its presence in the sector, growing from less than 200 people supporting UK nuclear energy projects in 2020 to more than 850 in 2022 — all the time expanding its footprint and subsequent support of local communities across the UK.

KBR is a trusted delivery partner to clients in the nuclear energy sector. Enthusiastic teams work together across disciplines — including organizational transformation and integration, systems engineering, and program management — to deliver full life cycle solutions from concept through to operations and decommissioning.

