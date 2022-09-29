Illumina Introduces Multiple Breakthrough Sequencing Innovations at Inaugural Genomics Forum

New sequencing technologies and capabilities will accelerate the genomic discoveries and clinical insights needed to transform human health

Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series sets new benchmark for speed, scale, accuracy, and sustainability

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced multiple breakthrough sequencing innovations at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum:

Today, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza made several exciting product announcements, including the groundbreaking NovaSeq X Series sequencing platforms. The announcements were made live from the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego, Calif. (PRNewswire)

The launch of NovaSeq™ 6000 Dx as the first FDA-registered and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic (IVD) high-throughput sequencer, delivering the highest standards of compliance and driving actionable insights for patient care. This technology expands the breadth of applications and clinical testing in countries that require IVD products, increasing access to clinical genomics with scalable throughput, while also achieving significant reductions in cost/Gb and total cost of ownership. NovaSeq 6000 Dx is an open platform, with RUO and IVD modes and a dedicated DRAGEN™ server, resulting in flexible, high-quality, automated data processing that will minimize the time and labor required to complete projects.

Illumina® Complete Long-Reads, formerly known as Infinity, will accelerate access to the remaining 5% of genic regions with a scalable, high-throughput, low DNA-input long read technology. Further, the technology provides a complete and accurate representation of the genome at the single molecule level without needing a new platform. In addition, it offers contiguous long reads to close key gaps.



Two products will be launched with full end-to-end workflows in 2023. The first product, currently in early access, is a whole-genome assay that uses long contiguous reads to further extend the coverage and completeness of our existing 30x genome. The second is an enrichment panel targeting only the difficult to map regions of the genome. When combined with the 30x genome on NovaSeq 6000 and NovaSeq X Series, the panel delivers a significant improvement in throughput and cost versus on-market long read technology for human whole-genome sequencing.

The creation of XLEAP-SBS™ Chemistry, formerly referred to as Chemistry X, delivers fundamentally new sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry engineered for increased speed, greater fidelity, and more robustness. With up to 2x faster incorporation speed up to 3x greater accuracy, and engineered for longer reads, XLEAP-SBS Chemistry opens incredible possibilities for the future Illumina roadmap and enables new thermostable reagents to support ambient-temperature shipping.

With a current install base of more than 1,250 units, the NextSeq™ 1000/2000 Roadmap will deliver a new, higher output P4 flow cell and XLEAP-SBS Chemistry in early 2024. The addition of XLEAP-SBS chemistry and P4 flow cells, anticipated to generate 500Gb of output, will enhance sequencing capabilities, expanding application breadth of the platforms while lowering sequencing costs and improving performance. These kits will follow the forthcoming release of 2x300bp kits, which are currently in early access and scheduled to ship broadly later this year.

NovaSeq X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), unveiled earlier today, ushers in the era of the genome with revolutionary new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using revolutionary new technology, NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year – 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers – greatly accelerating genomic discovery and clinical insights, to understand disease and ultimately transform patient lives.



NovaSeq X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), unveiled earlier today, ushers in the era of the genome with revolutionary new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using revolutionary new technology, NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year – 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers – greatly accelerating genomic discovery and clinical insights, to understand disease and ultimately transform patient lives.

NovaSeq X also utilizes groundbreaking innovations that significantly reduce waste and environmental impact, reflecting Illumina's commitment to using its technology to support the health of people and the planet. NovaSeq X features a 90% reduction in packaging waste and weight and a 50% reduction in plastic usage compared to NovaSeq 6000. The enablement of ambient-temperature shipping of reagents will result in nearly 500 tons of dry ice savings per year, while significantly reducing waste streams for our customers. More information can be found at illumina.com/novaseqx

"Today's announcement of NovaSeq X Series and Illumina's other breakthrough technologies is the culmination of more than five years of development, more than 40 patent filings, and the tenacity and talent of 1500 of the world's most brilliant scientists, engineers, developers, and designers on our team," said Francis deSouza, Illumina's Chief Executive Officer. "I'm thrilled to imagine how our customers, including scientists, researchers, and clinicians, will do more, discover more, and dream bigger as a result of these game-changing innovations. Together, we will usher in the era of the genome and transform human health."

These announcements came on the second day of the inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, which runs through October 1. For more information, please visit illuminagenomicsforum.com .

