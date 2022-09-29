Exabel and Revelio Labs create partnership to launch new insights platform

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the data and analytics platform for investment teams, has today announced its partnership with Revelio Labs to deliver a powerful new insights capability for Revelio Labs' investment clients. The Revelio Labs Insights Platform will provide hedge funds and asset managers with curated insights based on Revelio Labs' extensive employment data. This offering will provide users with easy to navigate dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities, and aid in the idea generation process by flagging trend shifts in Revelio Labs' datasets. Joining forces with Exabel provides alternative data vendors with a value-added presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

The Revelio Labs Insights Platform is part of Exabel's growing partnership program, in which data vendors can use the platform to discover valuable insights in their datasets, demonstrate that value to prospective customers, and deliver a new Insights product that is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In partnering with Exabel, Revelio Labs' clients are now able to more easily connect the dots in a less expensive and time-consuming manner between data and investable insights.

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. With Revelio Labs workforce data analytics, an investor can track when companies are hiring or losing talent, offshoring and outsourcing, growing in new markets, and many other metrics that help understand companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Revelio Labs, one of the better-known companies in the industry. Revelio's employment data contains immense power for an investor who wants to understand changes in any company's workforce. Revelio's data is also particularly valuable in the way that it complements and can be used in conjunction with other datasets, a potential that Exabel is well-positioned to help unleash.

"The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that. Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

"We are looking forward to working with Revelio Labs to create actionable insights on its employment data. Dashboards, intelligent screening and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

Ben Zweig, Revelio Labs' CEO, commented: "Combining our market leading workforce data with Exabel's powerful backtesting engine will make information readily available for signal discovery and strategy construction, without the need for lengthy data onboarding, validating and cleansing processes. Exabel's Data Platform will enable potential clients to instantly evaluate our data while shortening our sales cycles and accelerating our go-to-market strategies."

‍About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 40 employees with more hiring underway.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs provides workforce intelligence. We absorb and standardize hundreds of millions of public employment records to create the world's first universal HR database, allowing us to see current workforce composition and trends of any company. Our customers include investors, corporate strategists, HR teams, and governments.

