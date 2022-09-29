CrossCountry Consulting Appoints Veteran Risk Expert to Board of Advisors

Philippa Girling to bring valuable risk management and financial services experience

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that veteran risk management executive Philippa Girling will join the firm's Board of Advisors. Through this role, Girling will provide CrossCountry's management team with strategic guidance and technical expertise in risk management, with additional focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) objectives.

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Girling brings more than 25 years' experience in the financial industry, having held senior risk management leadership positions at Investors Bank, Capital One, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura. Most recently, she served as Chief Risk Officer at Varo Bank N.A. during its establishment as the first fintech to obtain a national bank charter, before transitioning to Chief Impact Officer where she was responsible for the strategic design, execution, and measurement of the social and environmental impact of the company, including developing the ESG strategy; setting goals and measures for how to execute the strategy; and providing leadership and direction for the diversity and inclusion commitments and activities.

"It is an honor to have Philippa join our Board of Advisors," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. "Her renowned risk management expertise and passion for DEI and ESG initiatives is extremely valuable as organizations look for ways to enhance those programs as part of a broader growth strategy. We look forward to working with her to address these challenges head-on for the benefit of our clients."

"CrossCountry has built a distinctive reputation and position in the national consulting marketplace, and I am delighted to be joining them on their journey," said Philippa Girling. "The firm has a stellar reputation in helping companies solve some of the most pressing challenges that businesses are facing. I look forward to being part of such an active and vibrant organization."

Girling recently became Chair and CEO of Camp Panier, a Netherlands based company focused on establishing and promoting equitable spaces and experiences for women. She has authored multiple textbooks on operational risk and is a regular lecturer on operational and enterprise risk management and has led classes at Wharton, UC Claremont, Columbia University, NYU Stern, and Baruch College.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.



CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

