CorEvitas® IBD Registry Launches Precision Medicine Program to Expand Treatment Insights & Advance Care

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC, the leading sponsor of registries in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) registry sites are now actively collecting biospecimens from consented participants. This pivotal initiative will generate clinically annotated, longitudinal biospecimens that will be paired with curated molecular data, enabling the development of precision medicine solutions and the advancement of care for patients living with IBD.

CorEvitas IBD Registry launches biospecimen study to expand treatment insights and advance patient care.

"We are excited to launch this biospecimen study to help advance the development of new treatment options for patients with Crohn's Disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). This biospecimen study will enable our industry partners to uncover even deeper clinical insights to optimize care for every patient in the future, no matter their phenotype," said Austin Read, Vice President, Precision Medicine at CorEvitas.

The management of IBD carries considerable financial burden, given the prevalence of the disease. In North America, incidence rates for UC range from 2.2-19.2 cases/100,000 person-years and for CD, 3.1-20.2 cases per 100,000 person-years.

CorEvitas' ability to collect rich longitudinal clinical data alongside biospecimens through its IBD Registry is quite timely, paving the way for the next wave of IBD therapeutics and diagnostics. The biospecimens and data collected will support research on biomarkers describing disease activity or phenotypic disease subsets and on understanding mechanisms of disease and comorbidities.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the highly committed gastroenterology investigators who have collaborated with CorEvitas on the IBD Registry, capturing robust longitudinal clinical data on real-world effectiveness, and now committing to collecting an array of patient biospecimens. With their support, we hope to not only advance the development of new treatments, but also to expand our understanding of available treatments, ensuring the right therapy is prescribed to the right patient," said Joshua R. Korzenik, M.D., Director of Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, and Co-Scientific Director, CorEvitas IBD Registry.

To learn more about this study and CorEvitas' biospecimen capabilities, visit https://www.corevitas.com/request-demo.

About CorEvitas®

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose, gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas provides biopharmaceutical companies with the tools to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to contributing to hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas supports U.S. and European regulator-required post-approval safety studies for multiple newly-approved treatments in autoimmune diseases. CorEvitas has built on its syndicated registry business with additional complementary capabilities over time. The Precision Medicine business advances the molecular understanding of disease and prognostic tools by pairing registry data with select biospecimens and 'omics data. The Patient Experience business complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. This includes the HealthUnlocked technology platform, which hosts over 1.5 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities significantly expanding the scope of patient experiential data. The Specialty EMR Data business' deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions gives CorEvitas access to a broad range of UK and international datasets across primary and secondary care, including access to a leading retinal data set. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

CorEvitas, LLC

Erem Latif

+1 (508) 408-5529

elatif@corevitas.com

View original content:

SOURCE CorEvitas, LLC