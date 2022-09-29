Avior Wealth Celebrates Two Firsts with A Ribbon Cutting

Avior Wealth Receives Its First Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Two Weeks Before the First Anniversary of Its Rebrand

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avior Wealth Management, LLC would like to invite you to join them in celebrating their first time making the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US, as well as the anniversary of their corporate rebrand.

Where: 14301 FNB Pkwy, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68154

When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 8:30am

What's Included: Refreshments will be served

"My eyes tend to stay planted on the horizon – ensuring that our company is on track to reach its goals. But I believe it's important, especially as we continue to grow, to take the time to celebrate our milestones along the way. This is a big one!" – Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth

Interested in celebrating with Avior? RSVP here: https://forms.gle/ukyYu3SjoENh1x5z5.

Over the past 3 years, Avior has been working steadily to share its vision and comprehensive financial planning services with people beyond Nebraska and Nebraska's neighboring states. Avior has opened offices in 5 different states across the US with more locations soon-to-come.

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning, and wealth management. With office currently located in five states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

More about the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

CONTACT: Omaha, Neb.

Audrey M. Keel, Marketing Manager

AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT™

210.822.5252

audrey.keel@aviorwealth.com

