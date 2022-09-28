TUV Rheinland's North American Laboratory inspects half a million automotive parts in first 12 months

The technology used by TÜV Rheinland North America in the laboratory is state-of-the-art, with automatic Brinell hardness testers that allow parts to be tested at a speed that no other equipment can match.

WEST UNITY, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TÜV Rheinland North America laboratory in West Unity, Ohio has reached the first milestone in its 12 month history by performing 500,000 inspections of automotive parts, including pitman arms and steering knuckles. This has been achieved thanks to the work of our certified magnetic particle inspection (MPI) technicians.

This lab was opened in September 2021 as part of TÜV Rheinland's mission to provide service to customers by having one regional location for all their inspection and testing requirements.

"Achieving our first 500,000 auto parts inspections has been a hard work of the entire team, which represents the quality of our service and our commitment to making the world a safer place. This is the first step that will lead us to continue making history in North America, as well as continuing our steady growth in the region", explains Josh Irwin, Inspection Supervisor TÜV Rheinland of North America.

In addition, the lab has automated Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) capabilities, which can efficiently process forgings with fast turnaround times. This process is a non-destructive testing (NDT) process to detect surface and subsurface discontinuities in ferromagnetic materials such as iron, nickel, cobalt and some of their alloys. The presence of a surface or subsurface discontinuity in the material allows magnetic flux leakage, since air cannot support as much magnetic field per unit volume as metals.

The technology used by TÜV Rheinland North America in the laboratory is state-of-the-art, with automatic Brinell hardness testers that allow parts to be tested at a speed that no other equipment can match. The Brinell hardness test method, as used to determine Brinell hardness, is defined in ASTM E10.

As part of TÜV Rheinland's 150th anniversary, the company is focused on continuing to reinforce its global leadership and provide excellent service to customers in each of the 60 countries where it operates. In this sense, the Ohio lab will continue to expand and develop a field services division with API 510 pressure vessel inspection, API 570 process piping inspection, API 653 storage tank inspection, AWS CWI Certified Welding Inspection, non-destructive testing in UT Ultrasonic Testing, PT Penetrant Testing, and MT Magnetic Particle Testing.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees and annual revenues of around 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

