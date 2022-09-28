FedEx Freight's Pinter Wins TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

FedEx Freight Sweeps Top Five and Claims Team Championship

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, claimed the title of Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology and Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.

"On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Phillip on being named this year's TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Philip, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving."

This is the second Grand Championship for Pinter, who was joined by FedEx Freight's Jamie Smith in claiming the team championship as part of a clean sweep of the top five by the Memphis, Tennessee-based carrier. Bonnie Greenwood claimed second place in the competition, while Eric Vos, Doug Nickles and Kelby Bentley rounded out the top five.

With her second place finish in the competition, Greenwood became the highest placing woman in TMCSuperTech history.

Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech. Ferris State University's Timothy Rose finished second while Braedon Pollard of the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute finished third.

In addition to the Grand Championship, FedEx technicians also claimed the title in TMCSuperTech's LMV competition, with Philip Barlow finishing first, Frito-Lay North America's Kevin Malczyk placing second and FedEx Freight's Chris Czerwinski placing third.

FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall won the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second and Travis Cox of FedEx Freight placing third.

"After a two-year pause, having a full competition with all of our tracks and hosting 140, technicians was tremendously gratifying," Braswell said. "Congratulations not just to the winners, but to all the competitors for making it to Nationals and we look forward to seeing them all back here next year."

Full List of Station Winners
Heavy Duty Track

Brakes

Jesse

Elmore

Doggett Freightliner

Wheel End

Phillip

Pinter

FedEx Freight

Fifth Wheel

Kelby

Bentley

FedEx Freight

Liftgates

Eric

Vos

FedEx Freight

HVAC

Charles

Gleason

United Parcel Service Inc.

Tire & Wheel

Mitchell

Buelow

FedEx Freight

Tractor PMI

Doug

Nickles

FedEx Freight

Starting & Charging

Eric

Vos

FedEx Freight

Steering & Suspension

Eric

Vos

FedEx Freight

Heavy Duty Track – Day One Stations

ASE Written Test

Joseph

Anderson

TravelCenters of America

RP Manual

Nicholas

Bryant

FedEx Freight

Wiring Diagrams

Phillip

Pinter

FedEx Freight

Lubricants & Fuels

Phillip

Pinter

FedEx Freight

Coolants & DEF

Kelby

Bentley

FedEx Freight

Hydraulics & Drivebelts

Bonnie

Greenwood

FedEx Freight

Electrical Circuits

Nathan

Olson

NationaLease

Fasteners

Phillip

Pinter

FedEx Freight

Precision Measuring

Phillip

Pinter

FedEx Freight

Service Information

Michael

Krause

Clarke Power Services, Inc.

Cybersecurity

Adam

Martin

W. W. Williams

Trailer Lighting

Mitchell

Buelow

FedEx Freight

Trailer Track

Written Test

Robert

Aabye

United Parcel Service Inc.

Hydraulics & Drivebelts

Sean

Bring

Tyson Foods

Trailer Wheel End

Ray

Titus

TravelCenters of America

Precision Measuring

Michael

Kerfoot, Jr.

Cox Automotive Mobility

Trailer Fasteners

Travis

Cox

FedEx Freight

Trailer PMI

Cory

Westfall

FedEx Freight

Trailer Alignment

Adam

Burton

Great Dane

Roll-Up Doors

Cory

Westfall

FedEx Freight

Trailer Lighting

Michael

Kerfoot, Jr.

Cox Automotive Mobility

Trailer Liftgates

Michael

Kerfoot, Jr.

Cox Automotive Mobility

Central Tire Inflation

Adam

Burton

Great Dane

Trailer Electrical Corrosion

Michael

Kerfoot, Jr.

Cox Automotive Mobility

Trailer ABS

Cory

Westfall

FedEx Freight

Light and Medium Vehicles Track

Written Test

Philip

Barlow

FedEx Freight

Fasteners

Kevin

Malczyk

Frito-Lay North America

Wiring Diagrams

Nicolai

Greco

United Parcel Service Inc.

RP Manuals

Philip

Barlow

FedEx Freight

Coolants & DEF

Philip

Barlow

FedEx Freight

Precision Measuring

Philip

Barlow

FedEx Freight

Electrical Circuits

Kevin

Malczyk

Frito-Lay North America

Lubricants & Fuels

Sergio

Chaira

United Parcel Service Inc.

Wheel End

Chris

Czerwinski

FedEx Freight

EVAP Systems

Philip

Barlow

FedEx Freight

Preventive Maintenance

Chris

Czerwinski

FedEx Freight

Trailer Liftgates

Kevin

Malczyk

Frito-Lay North America

Aftertreatment

Nicolai

Greco

United Parcel Service Inc.

TMCFutureTech Stations Winners

Written Test

Zachary

Miller

Forsyth Technical Community College

Fasteners

Max

Coons

WyoTech

RP Manuals

Avery

Baldridge

WyoTech

Wiring Diagrams

Mario

Kjuka

Forsyth Technical Community College

Preventative Maintenance

Max

Coons

WyoTech

Electrical Circuits

Max

Coons

WyoTech

Lubricants & Fuels

Zachary

Miller

Forsyth Technical Community College

Precision Measuring

Matthew

Liddell

WyoTech

Coolants & DEF

Timothy

Rose

Ferris State University

Trailer Lighting

Mario

Kjuka

Forsyth Technical Community College

Trailer Wheel End

Haley

Karlberg

WyoTech

Aftertreatment

Braedon

Pollard

DMACC Transportation Institute

Hydraulics & Drivebelts

Braedon

Pollard

DMACC Transportation Institute

