Alkermes Announces Launch of 5th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program.

This program aims to support a new generation of researchers working on some of the most pressing public health issues of our time. In its fifth year, the program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to helping people living with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The application period will run through Nov. 30, 2022.

"We are committed to supporting research with the potential to create meaningful progress for those living with these complex and challenging diseases," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research & Development at Alkermes. "As we enter the fifth year of the Pathways program, we are proud of its success in assisting early-career investigators."

The 5th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The Pathways program began in 2018 and has since provided funding to 21 researchers across the United States. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 5th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

