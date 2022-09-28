AAE Endorses Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Plans

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists has endorsed "Yes on Question 2 in Massachusetts," a ballot initiative on the November 2022 ballot that seeks to reform dental insurance Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs).

While MLRs currently apply to medical plans, the referendum will ensure MLRs also apply to dental plans, establishing an 83 percent threshold and requiring insurers to refund any excess premium to customers.

"Efforts such as the Massachusetts ballot initiative and MLR reform will help ensure patient dollars go to patient care," said Dr. Stefan I. Zweig, President of the American Association of Endodontists. "This can serve as an impetus to improve dental Access to Care and health equity in the state of Massachusetts."

By voting YES on ballot initiative #2, we can help to ensure the Massachusetts Division of Insurance sets a fair MLR for dental plans and requires insurance companies to refund any excess dollars to their customers. Voting YES will also require dental carriers to disclose other financial information each year.

"YES on 2" also is also supported by the American Dental Association, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Massachusetts Dental Society and Massachusetts Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, along with other grassroots voter groups. The American Association of Endodontists is proud to join our friends and colleagues in support of this important initiative.

