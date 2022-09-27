TRP OPENS THE FIRST DISPENSARY IN LOS ANGELES' BRENTWOOD AREA WITH COOKIES BRENTWOOD

TRP, the trusted vertically integrated owner and operator for cannabis' leading legacy brands, opens the first cannabis retail store next to the iconic Brentwood Country Mart

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRP ( www.trp.co ) continues their nationwide expansion on their home turf, as TRP announces Cookies Brentwood is now open and serving one of Los Angeles' most exclusive and picturesque neighborhoods on San Vicente Boulevard. In an industry with complex rules and regulations that vary from state to state, TRP has been the engine behind the successful rollout of Cookies dispensaries in 8 states (CA, CO, FL, MA, NV, OR, OK, WA) and counting, providing expertise and enterprise level infrastructure to exclusive partners including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, and Insane.

Cookies BRENTWOOD Interior courtesy of TRP (PRNewswire)

Regarded as one of the cannabis capitals of the world where hype and premium genetics reign supreme, it makes sense that TRP, is the chosen operator to spearhead opening the first Cookies dispensary in Brentwood. The TRP team excels at securing prime real estate to provide premium genetics to untapped markets, giving consumers the opportunity to experience Cookies' coveted products. Situated next to the iconic Brentwood Country Mart, opening the very first dispensary in the neighborhood was a huge milestone for TRP and the community. Westside cannabis consumers, from the 405 freeway, Santa Monica, to the Palisades now have access to a neighborhood dispensary that's within walking distance or a short car ride for the first time. Cookies Brentwood stands beside other high-profile retailers with the hopes to provide expanded access to consumers who reside in the high-traffic area.

"Anyone familiar with Los Angeles knows traveling even 2 miles can take up to 30 minutes in peak traffic," says President and co-founder of TRP, Daniel Firtel. "Bringing a dispensary to Brentwood in the middle of what is considered by LA consumers as the largest cannabis desert in the city means easier access for cannabis consumers who live in between Malibu, Santa Monica, and the 405 freeway. They will now have a local shop where they can purchase their favorite brands without having it be a mission."

Coming off of a record breaking Cookies launch in Miami Florida, TRP continues to elevate the customer experience that is expected from TRP owned and operated dispensaries. The newest Brentwood location has already gained local curiosity from loyalists in the area with their premium cannabis genetics. TRP hopes to capture a new and existing customer base with exclusive cannabis offerings as TRP continues to build strong relationships serving as an educational resource for the local community.

Cookies BRENTWOOD is now open at 13030 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049.

ABOUT TRP:

Founded in 2019, TRP is a retail, cultivation, and distribution platform purpose-built to solve the challenges of regulated cannabis. We combine decades of investment, legal, regulatory and real estate experience with know-how from long standing cannabis operators. Our footprint in 14 states and 2 countries exclusively produces and sells the most recognized brands including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, Insane, and more. ( www.trp.co )

