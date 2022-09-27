Put Word Search Skills to the Test and Win Real Cash with AviaGames' New "Wordcash Search" Mobile Game

"Wordcash Search" Challenges Gamers' Speed, Spelling and Identification Skills in Head-to-Head Competitions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "Wordcash Search," the newest, fast-paced mobile word game that puts users' speed and search skills to the test for the chance to win real cash. Players, matched based on similar skill level, can earn points and unlock special features by quickly locating and highlighting key theme words and bonus words.

"'Wordcash Search' is the first multiplayer word search game of its kind to offer cash prizes and the latest mobile game app for social and casual gamers and avid word search players," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "From self-proclaimed champions to casual word search lovers, 'Wordcash Search' is a fun mobile game for any demographic, with known benefits of improving spelling, concentration, patience, and persistence."

With "Wordcash Search" and other AviaGames titles, players can try out the game for free and practice before playing to win real cash. In the "Wordcash Search" app, players have the chance to collect daily bonuses and achievement badges for special milestones.

How to Play

Players must quickly locate and swipe the theme words in the word search grid. With each theme words identified users can unlock a hidden area of the grid to unlock the entire word search grid with theme words and bonus words. Users can unlock 'Lightbulbs' to highlight the first letter of a word, and 'Pinwheels' to "blow away" extra letters that are not used. Players earn points for each of the words they locate and swipe, and for each of the hidden areas of the grid they unlock. Once words are found, the remaining time is converted into points and added to the overall score. The player with the highest score wins, with the top three players rewarded.

"Wordcash Search" Availability

"Wordcash Search" is now available for download from the Apple App store. Skill-based gaming with real money prizes is regulated differently state-to-state. The AviaGames platform employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines from region to region.

About AviaGames

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming developer and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select AviaGames titles are available as individual apps, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Solitaire Clash, Bubble Buzz, Match 'n Flip, and more.

