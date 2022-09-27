NexBank Capital, Inc. Increases Preferred Stock Offering to $280 Million

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), the financial services and parent company of NexBank, today announced it closed a private placement of 20,000 shares of its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, on September 23, 2022, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $20 million. Together with the capital raised in the initial placements of preferred stock, the Company has raised $280 million in preferred stock pursuant to this private placement round.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering as growth capital and for other general corporate purposes. Its preferred stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to the Company in the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

