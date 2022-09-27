Newfront Welcomes Chris Bowers to P&C Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has welcomed Chris Bowers as Associate Vice President and P&C Producer. Chris joins most recently from his own agency, which he founded after several years in the insurance industry. He is based in Austin, TX.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the rapidly growing Southwest Region team," said Linde Hotchkiss, Newfront Executive Vice President and Southwest Regional Managing Director. "Chris will bring a unique perspective having operated his own agency, and we look forward to what he will add to the team."

With a philosophy of forming long-lasting relationships with clients, Chris brings in-depth insurance and risk management knowledge to Newfront.

"Chris is another strong addition to our P&C group," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "We're excited to expand further into the Southwest and add Chris' deep expertise to our company."

Focusing primarily on serving clients in the consumer packaged goods space, Chris will serve clients across the country.

"This is a new age of insurance, and Newfront is leading the charge," Chris said. "I can't wait to bring the marriage of insurance experience and technology to my clients."

