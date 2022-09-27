InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Bib & Tray Accessory (LJD-143)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Eating in the car has become a common occurrence during the pandemic. I thought there could be a better way to hold your food and prevent messes at the same time," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented THE BIB TRAY. My design helps to protect your clothes and vehicle interior against spills and food stains."

The invention provides an effective way to protect clothing while eating in a parked vehicle. It also offers a convenient means to hold and stabilize food and drink items. As a result, it helps to prevent food stains and messes and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

