CIT Arranges $58.9 Million Financing for Micro-Hospital Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Healthcare Finance business served as lead arranger of $58.9 million in financing for the acquisition of a portfolio of six micro-hospitals.

The buyer is a joint venture directed by an affiliate of Rethink Healthcare Real Estate, formerly Seavest Healthcare Properties. Each property within the portfolio is branded Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital. The assets encompass a total of 189,385 of rentable square feet, which is fully leased and located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metroplex.

"Micro-hospitals are an important innovation in the delivery of healthcare, and we are pleased to acquire this portfolio of quality facilities in an attractive, growing market," said John Winer , president and chief investment officer of Rethink. "We appreciate CIT's agility and industry knowledge that resulted in a seamless execution of this very important financing."

"Rethink changed its name recently to better communicate its mission of improving the delivery of healthcare in communities across the U.S. The firm is widely known for its expertise in medical office real estate investing and we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with them on this financing," said William Douglass, managing director and group head for CIT Healthcare Finance.

"We are pleased to continue to support and expand our growing relationship with Rethink through the arrangement of this financing to acquire the high quality portfolio of micro-hospitals," said Steven Reedy, managing director, CIT Healthcare Finance.

CIT Healthcare Finance provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. By using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for capital.

