Bulbs.com Now a Distribution Partner for SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Chargers

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, announces a distribution agreement with SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) and a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers for commercial, residential and fleet applications. Bulbs.com sought a partner that could afford them an opportunity to better service their customers and connect them with the right EV products. SemaConnect is that complete EV solutions partner that provides innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for both drivers and station owners.

Electric vehicle chargers for commercial and residential applications available at Bulbs.com. (PRNewswire)

The addition of the electric vehicle charger category has allowed Bulbs.com to expand its product offering to their vast commercial customer base, as well as the residential customers that come to Bulbs.com for lighting, fire safety products, batteries, air quality equipment and more. The rising demand for electric vehicle charging products from those customers has been reflected over the first two quarters of 2022 – in Q1 EV charger category sales increased by 106% versus Q4 of 2021, and again showed significant growth with an increase of 378% in Q2 versus Q1. The EV charger category brings similar potential to what the company saw with LED lighting several years ago, before LED adoption ramped up and the energy efficient technology gained popularity with the masses. "Our partnership with SemaConnect brings together two companies with an understanding and focus on commercial customers; the Bulbs.com team is excited to move ahead and work with SemaConnect on this generational opportunity," says Mike Connors, CEO of Bulbs.com.

SemaConnect has been a notable contributor in the early success of the electric vehicle charger category at Bulbs.com. With uniquely designed stations, smart engineering and software controls to maximize uptime, and a truly open user network with robust tools for measuring and collecting valuable data, property owners and managers can find unsurpassed value in SemaConnect EV solutions. Bulbs.com has quickly built a strong working relationship with SemaConnect so they can continue to satisfy the growing demands for EV charging products from its customers.

"As a growing number of businesses prepare to meet the needs of their EV driving customers, they're looking to trusted partners for reliable electric vehicle charging solutions," said Tony Sargent, Senior Vice President of Sales at SemaConnect. "SemaConnect's distribution partners like Bulbs.com are essential to the national rollout of Level 2 and DCFC stations."

Bulbs.com has several years of experience and established relationships with utility rebate programs throughout the United States. The company has assisted thousands of businesses in taking advantage of rebates and incentives for energy efficient lighting projects. Now those same commercial customers will be able to tap into the incentives available for installing EV chargers at their facilities. As early leaders of EV charging technology, SemaConnect continues to develop the charging infrastructure required to make electric vehicle charging accessible, and they have a shared vision with Bulbs.com in its belief of creating shared value for utilities and customers alike.

To learn more about electric vehicle chargers visit Bulbs.com/EV.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit Bulbs.com.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market. A complete EV solutions partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.

SemaConnect is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a global leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns, and operates charging stations. Blink's principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. For more information visit www.blinkcharging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Related Links

http://www.bulbs.com/EV

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bulbs.com